Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

The government has listed total six bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The house will also continue to discuss the Rafale deal issue which was started on 2nd January following a demand made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Usually, second half of Friday is reserved for private member’s business, these bills and resolutions do not enjoy support of the government but they are moved by a member in his or her private capacity.

Marriage and divorce related laws to be amended

The government has listed the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

This is for the second consecutive sitting of the Lok Sabha when the government has listed this bill to amend all the personal laws governing the issues of marriage, divorce and maintenance related to all communities in India.

The Personal Laws Amendment Bill, 2018 seeks to amend the Divorce Act of 1869, the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act of 1939, the Special Marriage Act of 1954, the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act of 1956.

Government to give option to opt out of Aadhaar

The amendment proposed in the Aadhaar Act 2016 will allow a child to seek cancellation of his Aadhaar number after attaining the age of 18 years.

This was one big anomaly in the Aadhaar enrollment system that despite it being voluntary in nature there was no provision for those children, who have been enrolled by their parents, to opt out of Aadhar after attaining adulthood.

The proposed amendments in the Aadhaar Act, 2016 will also allow private entities to use Aadhaar number for verification through voluntary and informed consent of Aadhaar number holder.

The Aadhhar Amendment Bill aims to amend three bills: (i) the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (ii) Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and (iii) the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002.

Six bills to be discussed in the Lok Sabha

The government has listed total six bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha.

These are (i) the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (ii) the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (iii) the Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017, (iv) the Companies Amendment Bill, 2018, (v) the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, and (vi) The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, AITC member Saugata Roy, and NK Premchandran member of Revolutionary Socialist Party in Kerala, will move a statutory motion against the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018 steered by finance minister Arun Jaitley.

It is important for the government to get the bills related to the Companies Act and National Medical Commission passed in the Lok Sabha as these two bills are aimed at replacing two ordinances already in force otherwise they will expire.

The Lok Sabha will also take up four private member’s resolutions moved. BJP member Raghav Lakhanpal will move a resolution seeking a stringent population control policy; another BJP member Hukmdev Narayan Yadav will move a resolution for constitution of a commission to end prevailing social disparities, BJP member Sharad Tripathi will move a resolution for establishment of a Sufi Tourism Circuit to propagate teachings of saint Kabir and TRS member AP Jithender Reddy will move a resolution seeking measures to address fundamental issues.

Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group ‘E’ of the Lok Sabha list including important ministries like ministry of finance and health and family welfare.

Ministries in the group ‘E’ of Lok Sabha list: ministry of finance, corporate affairs, health and family welfare, women and child development, environment, forest and climate, and ministry of Ayush.