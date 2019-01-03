Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

The government has listed total six bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Thursday including a bill to amend certain provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 that will allow private entities to use Aadhaar number for verification through voluntary and informed consent of Aadhaar number holder.

The Lok Sabha will also continue to discuss the issue of Rafale fighter jet deal sought by the Congress President Rahul Gandhi as yesterday’s debate remained inconclusive.

Government to give option to opt out of Aadhaar

The amendment proposed in the Aadhaar Act 2016 will also allow a child to seek cancellation of his Aadhaar number after attaining the age of 18 years.

This was one big anomaly in the Aadhaar enrollment system that despite it being voluntary in nature, there was no provision for those children, who have been enrolled by their parents, to opt out of Aadhar after attaining adulthood.

The Aadhaar Amendment Bill aims to amend three bills: (i) the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (ii) Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and (iii) the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002.

Marriage and divorce-related laws to be amended

The government has listed the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha.

This is for the first time in the winter session that the government has listed a bill to amend all the personal laws governing the issues of marriage, divorce and maintenance related to all communities in India.

The Personal Laws Amendment Bill, 2018 seeks to amend the Divorce Act of 1869, the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act of 1939, the Special Marriage Act of 1954, the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act of 1956.

Six bills to be discussed in the Lok Sabha

The government has listed total six bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha.

These are (i) the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (ii) the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (iii) the Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017, (iv) the Companies Amendment Bill, 2018, (v) the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, and (vi) The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, AITC member Saugata Roy, and NK Premchandran member of Revolutionary Socialist Party in Kerala, will move a statutory motion against the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018 steered by finance minister Arun Jaitley.

It is important for the government to get the bills related to the Companies Act and National Medical Commission passed in the Lok Sabha as these two bills are aimed at replacing two ordinances already in force otherwise they will expire.

Standing Committee Reports

Today, the government will also table reports of parliamentary standing committees of ministry of finance, ministry of railways, ministry of agriculture, ministry of law and justice, ministry of coal and steel, ministry of social justice and empowerment and ministry of personnel, public grievances and pension.

Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group ‘D’ of the Lok Sabha list.

These ministries are: Ministry of power, ministry of civil aviation, ministry of drinking water and sanitation, ministry of information and broadcasting, ministry of mines, ministry of new and renewable energy, Panchayati Raj ministry, ministry of road transport and highways, rural development, shipping, textiles, youth affairs and sports, and ministry of river development and Ganga rejuvenation.