Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

The government has listed total four bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday including introduction of a new bill to amend certain provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 is important as it will amend three bills related to the surveillance powers of the state and powers given to enforcement agencies to prevent money laundering and Hawala transactions etc.

Government to amend Aadhaar Law of 2016

The Aadhhar Amendment Bill aims to amend three bills: (i) the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (ii) Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and (iii) the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002.

Four bills to be discussed in the house

Other three bills are (i) the Companies Amendment Bill, 2018, (ii) the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, and (iii) The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, AITC member Saugata Roy, and NK Premchandran member of Revolutionary Socialist Party in Kerala, will move a statutory motion against the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018 steered by finance minister Arun Jaitley.

It is important for the government to get the bills related to the Companies Act and National Medical Commission passed in the Lok Sabha as these two bills are aimed at replacing two ordinances already in force otherwise they will expire.

Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group ‘C’ of the Lok Sabha list, including the ministries and departments directly under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These ministries are: Matters related to Prime Minister; Atomic Energy; Coal; Communications; Defence; Development of North Eastern Region; Earth Sciences; Electronics and Information Technology; External Affairs; Law and Justice; Minority Affairs; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Planning; Railways; Science and Technology; Space; and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.