Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

The government has listed total five bills for discussion and voting in the house, including introduction of a new bill – the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Lok Sabha has a busy schedule on the last working day of the week as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will today move resolutions to increase the basic custom duties on a large number of items including sanitary wares, soles for foot wears, compressors for refrigerating equipments and some jewelery items among other things. Finance minister Arun Jaitley will move a resolution to increase basic custom duty on certain sanitaryware, plastic and and packing material and radial car tyres from 10 to 15%.

He will also move the resolution to increase basic custom duty for some items related to foot ware, soles etc. from 20 to 25% and for compressors for air conditioners and refrigerating equipment from 7.5 to 10% and compressors for certain other categories from 10 to 20%.

Read | Want to come out of credit card debt trap? This can help you

Another resolution will increase the basic custom duty on base stations and certain other equipments used in communications from 10 to 20%.

He will also introduce a new appropriation bill (Bill no. 6 of 2018) for authorisation of withdrawal of some extra funds from consolidated fund of India for the financial year 2018-19.

Five legislative bills to be discussed in the house

The government has listed total five bills for discussion and voting in the house, including introduction of a new bill – the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Other four bills are: (i) the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (ii) The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 (iii)The Companies Amendment Bill, 2018 (iv) The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018.

Also read | 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Should you wait for the new WagonR?

The government will also table the report of privilege committee, report of the committee on papers laid on the table four other reports of parliamentary standing committees related to the ministries of external affairs, ministry of labour, ministry of industry and ministry of health and family welfare.

Lok Sabha is also expected to take up a large number of private members bill in the second half of Friday.

Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group ‘E’ of the Lok Sabha list including important ministries like ministry of finance and health and family welfare.

Ministries in the group ‘E’ of Lok Sabha list: ministry of finance, corporate affairs, health and family welfare, women and child development, environment, forest and climate, and ministry of Ayush.