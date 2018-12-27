Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Modi has said on Tuesday that his government would pass the Triple Talaq Law. (Reuters)

The government has listed total five bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Thursday as the house assembles after a five day long break. The legislative agenda includes three bills related to the ordinances in force. One is related to the ordinance to ban instant oral divorce prevalent among Muslims in India and two others are related to now defunct Medical Council of India and the third one is related to the amendment in the Companies Act, 2013.

However, all eyes will be on the all important Triple Talaq Bill as it may be the one last opportunity for the NDA government to push through one of the most important social reform agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the crucial general elections early next year.

Prime Minister Modi has said on Tuesday that his government would pass the Triple Talaq Law. BJP has issued whips to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the house. However, the bill to ban Triple Talaq (instant divorce) is not expected to see a smooth sailing in the Lok Sabha as it is expected to see stiff opposition from the Congress party.

Two Congress members – Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and a member of Revolutionary Socialist Party in Kerala, NK Premchandran, will move the motion against the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 steered by law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad that is meant to replace the Triple Talaq ordinance issued in September this year.

Five bills to be discussed in the house

The government has listed total five bills for discussion and voting in the house. These are

(i) the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018,

(ii) the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018,

(iii) The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017

(iv) The Companies Amendment Bill, 2018

(v) The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018.

Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, AITC member Saugata Roy, and NK Premchandran member of Revolutionary Socialist Party in Kerala, will move a statuory motion against the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also move a statutory resolution regarding the imposition of President rule in the state of Jammu & Kashmir under article 356 of the constitution.

The government will also table the report of the ministry of mines on the issue of implementation of district mineral foundation and Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana. Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group ‘D’ of the Lok Sabha list.

These ministries are: Ministry of power, ministry of civil aviation, ministry of drinking water and sanitation, ministry of information and broadcasting, ministry of mines, ministry of new and renewable energy, Panchayati Raj ministry, ministry of road transport and highways, rural development, shipping, textiles, youth affairs and sports, and ministry of river development and Ganga rejuvenation.