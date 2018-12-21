Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

The government has listed total four bills for discussion and voting in the house.

The government has listed total four bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Friday, two of these bills are related to the ordinances already in force.

One of the bills is meant to replace the ordinance to ban the practice of instant divorce prevalent among Muslims in India and the second one is related to the ordinance brought on 26 September this year to appoint a board of governors to manage the affairs of now defunct medical council of India.

However, the bill to ban Triple Talaq (instant divorce) is not expected to see a smooth sailing in the Lok Sabha as it is expected to see stiff opposition from the Congress party.

Two Congress members – Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and a member of Revolutionary Socialist Party in Kerala, NK Premchandran, will move the motion against the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 steered by law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad that is meant to replace the Triple Talaq ordinance issued in September this year.

Four bills to be discussed in the house

These are (i) the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (ii) the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, (iii)

The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 and (iv) The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018.

Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, AITC member Saugata Roy, and NK Premchandran member of Revolutionary Socialist Party in Kerala, will move a statuory motion against the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018.

Minister of state in the ministry of parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal will make a statement in the house regarding government business for the remaining period of the winter session.

Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group ‘E’ of the Lok Sabha list including important ministries like ministry of finance and health and family welfare.

These ministries are: ministry of finance, corporate affairs, health and family welfare, women and child development, environment, forest and climate, and ministry of Ayush.