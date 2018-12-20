Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

The government has listed total five bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, two of these bills are related to the ordinances already in force, one of the bills is meant to replace the ordinance to ban the practice of instant divorce prevalent among Muslims in India and the second one is related to the ordinance brought in September this year to make some urgent changes in the Companies Act, 2013.

However, the bill to ban Triple Talaq (instant divorce) is not expected to see a smooth sailing in the Lok Sabha where the government enjoys the majority but it is expected to see stiff opposition from the Congress party.

Two Congress members – Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and a member of Revolutionary Socialist Party in Kerala, NK Premchandran, will move the motion against the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 steered by law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad that is meant to replace the Triple Talaq ordinance.

The Congress was blamed for stalling the passage of Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha in August this year during the monsoon session despite the government conceding to several relaxations demanded by the party.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley will also present a statement related to the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for financial year 2018-19 on Thursday.

Arun Jaitley will also make a statement in the house regarding the reasons that necessitated the urgent promulgation of the ordinance to amend the Companies Act, 2013.

Five bills to be discussed in the house

The government has listed total four bills for discussion and voting in the house while introducing a new bill.

While finance minister Arun Jaitley will introduce the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is expected to steer the Triple Talaq Bill and health minister JP Nadda is expected to steer the discussion on the Indian Medical Council Amendment Bill, 2018 and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan will take up the Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Social justice minister Thawwar Chand Gehlot will move the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018. This bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha on 12 December.

Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group ‘D’ of the Lok Sabha list.

These ministries are: civil aviation, drinking water and sanitation, information and broadcasting, mines, new and renewable energy, Panchayati Raj, power, road transport and highways, rural development, shipping, textiles, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, youth affairs and sports.