Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

The government has listed total six bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha.

The government has listed total seven bills on the last sitting of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, including introduction of a new bill to grant recognition to trade unions. However, despite wide anticipation, it has not officially listed a bill to provide 10% reservation in government jobs and admissions to economically weaker candidates from general category.

Labour minister Santosh Gangwar will introduce the Trade Unions (Amendment) Bill 2019. The bill seeks to amend the Trade Unions Act of 1926 to grant recognitions to trade unions at both central and state levels. However, the government has not listed this bill for voting on discussion on Tuesday.

The government has listed six other bills on Tuesday. However, no bill for providing reservations to candidates from economically weaker sections of unreserved categories was officially listed in the revised business of the Lok Sabha.

The government has listed a bill to allow use of DNA technology in ascertaining the identity of offenders, victims and deceased persons in certain cases. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018 will permit use of DNA information for establishing the identity of certain categories of persons, including identification of offenders, suspects and victims of a crime.

Six bills to be discussed in the Lok Sabha

These are (i) the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018 (ii) the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 as reported by the joint committee, (iii) the Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017, (iv) the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (v) the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, and (iv) the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018

Today, the Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group ‘B’ of the Lok Sabha list.

These ministries are: ministry of home affairs, agriculture and farmers welfare, chemicals and fertilisers, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, food processing industries, heavy industries and public enterprises, housing and urban affairs, ministry of parliamentary affairs, social justice and empowerment.