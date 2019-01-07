Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

Six bills to be discussed in the Lok Sabha

The government has listed total six bills for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Monday including a bill to amend personal laws related to the issues of divorce and marriages in almost all Indian communities including Hindu, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Muslims and Christians. It will also take up minor corrections in the two bills passed by the Rajya Sabha last week.

The government has listed a bill to allow use of DNA technology in ascertaining the identity of offenders, victims and deceased persons in certain cases. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018 will permit use of DNA information for establishing the identity of certain categories of persons, including identification of offenders, suspects and victims of a crime.

Marriage and divorce related laws to be amended

The government has listed the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha.

The Personal Laws Amendment Bill, 2018 seeks to amend the Divorce Act of 1869, the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act of 1939, the Special Marriage Act of 1954, the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act of 1956.

These are (i) the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018 (ii) the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (iii) the Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017, (iv) the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, and (iv) the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017.

In addition to these four bills, the Lok Sabha will also take up two other bills for minor corrections. These two bills, the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, were passed by the Rajya Sabha on 3rd January 2019. These amendments will change the year from 2018 to 2019 in the names of these two bills.

Today, the Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group ‘D’ of the Lok Sabha list.

These ministries are: ministry of Commerce and Industry, ministry of Culture, ministry of Human Resource Development, Labour and Employment, ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, ministry of steel, ministry of tourism and ministry of Tribal Affairs.