Winter Session 2018: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to pay homage to Vajpayee, Somnath, Ananth Kumar and ex-members

The first day of the winter session of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will start with a sad note as members will pay homage to a large number of former members which include former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former member of both the houses. Members will also pay homage to former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar who passed away last month and a sitting Lok Sabha member Bhola Singh who was elected from Begusarai in Bihar on BJP ticket.

The first session of Rajya Sabha will start on a sad note due to demise of large number of former members of the house this time including former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Narayan Datt Tiwari.

A dozen former members of the Rajya Sabha have passed since the Monsoon session ended in August this year.

Former Rajya Sabha members R.K. Dorendra Singh, Karma Topden, eminent journalist Kuldip Nayyar, Nandamuri Harikrishna, Darshan Singh Yadav, Ratnakar Pandey, Satya Prakash Malaviya, Ram Deo Bhandary, Malti Sharma, P.K. Maheshwari and Baishnab Parida have passed away after the monsoon session ended in August this year.

Rajya Sabha members will also pay homage to Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister who passed away last month while in office.

Although the government has listed certain items in the agenda of business for the Rajya Sabha, however, the house is unlikely to transact any legislative business other than meeting the requirement of essential tabling of certain papers.

A senior official in the ministry of Parliamentary Affairs told financialexpress.com that “adjournment has been a convention for condoling the passing away of a sitting member,” while referring to the death of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

However, secretary general of the Rajya Sabha, Desh Deepak Verma, will lay a list of the bills passed during the monsoon session which have been assented by the President.

Junior parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Goel will lay the copies of three ordinances in force, these are (i) the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018 (ii) the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 and (iii) the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also lay on the table the reasons that necessitated the urgent promulgation of the ordinance to protect the rights of Muslims women and protect them from an instant and oral Triple Talaq.

The government has also listed two bills for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha – the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

However, it is likely that the Rajya Sabha will discuss these bills today and it is likely that both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned after paying homage to the departed leaders and former members.