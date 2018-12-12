Winter Session 2018: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha sessions start on a stormy note

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 12:28 PM

The first day of winter session started on a stormy note as both the houses were adjourned till 12 noon within few minutes after they convened Wednesday morning.

The first day of winter session started on a stormy note as both the houses were adjourned till 12 noon within few minutes after they convened Wednesday morning. Congress party’s deputy leader Anand Sharma gave a notice demanding a discussion on Rafale deal in the house.

Winter session of Parliament has started on Tuesday, however, both the houses were adjourned for the day after paying homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee and other members.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu decided to adjourn the house for an hour as AIADMK and DMK members rushed to the well of the hosue seeking protection for farmers in Cuavery delta region, forcing the chair to adjourn the house.

The house reconvened at 12 noon but within few minutes Venkaiah Naidu again adjourned the house till 2 noon owing the disruptions of proceedings of the house.

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan too had adjourned the house for one hour soon after it assembled for the day at 11 am in the morning owing to disruptions of the proceedings by the different groups demanding setting up of a JPC to probe Rafale deal, construction of Ram Temple and also over the issue of farmers of Cuavery delta region, among other things.

However, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan decided not to adjourn the house and proceed with the introduction of Dam Safety Bill 2018 when the Lok Sabha reconvened at 12 noon, despite commotions and protest in the house.

