Winter Session 2018: Lok Sabha adjourns after passing 16 bills including the constitutional amendment to provide reservation to upper caste candidates

After an eventful winter session, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for an indefinite period on Tuesday night. The house has an extended sitting on Tuesday that went beyond ten in the night to pass a constitutional bill to provide 10% reservation to upper caste candidates in admission and central government jobs.

In a surprise move, union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a constitutional amendment bill on Monday to provide 10% quota to economically weaker candidates from general category. The bill was supported by almost all the parties as except RJD and DMK no party was willing to be seen to opposing the move and risk losing the support of India’s upper caste vote base.

In its last sitting of this session, the Lok Sabha passed the 124th constitutional amendment bill with 323 Lok Sabha members voting in favor of the bill and only three members voting against it. A constitutional amendment bill needs to be passed by both the houses by two third majority of the members present and voting.

In the winter session, the Lok Sabha passed 16 government bills in the 17 sittings of the house, including an appropriation bill.

In the winter session, the government replied to 4,600 starred questions and 42 reports of parliamentary committees were tabled.

Under its rule 193, the Lok Sabha also discussed the issues surrounding Rafale fighter jet deal for 8 hours and 21 minutes. The issue was raised by the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Nirmala Sitharaman provided a point by point rebuttal to the allegations levelled by the opposition.

The Lok Sabha also discussed 81 matters of urgent nature under rule 377 of the house. However, it could not complete the issue of damage caused by Cyclone Gaza and Titli in some states and the central government’s response to the devastation.

In this session, the Lok Sabha also witnessed persistent disruptions and commotion in the house by opposition members. Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan named 49 members under rule 374 (a) for willfully rushing to the well of the house and causing obstructions. These members were automatically suspended for the remaining sitting of the house.

Although some important bills passed by the Lok Sabha will have to face the floor test in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The sitting of Rajya Sabha was extended by a day to enable it to take up the 124th Constitutional Amendment Bill to provide reservation to upper caste candidates. However, the Triple Talaq Bill to ban instant oral divorce practiced by some Muslims is unlikely to be passed in the winter session as an united opposition has blocked it in its present form.