Winter Session 2018: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

Lok Sabha Sumitra Speaker adjourned the house for the day at around 12.30 noon on Wednesday owing to disruption of the proceeding by opposition party members.

She was forced to adjourn the house in the morning as well due to din in the house. A commotion has started in the 545 member house as soon as it finished paying obituary references to 11 former metmbers Wednesday morning.

Three different group of members were pressing for their demands leading to a pandemonium in the house. While AIADMK and DMK members were demanding the protection for Cauvery delta farmers, Congress members displayed placards demanding setting up of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the deal to acquire 36 fighter jets from French firm Dassault Aviation.

READ ALSO | Winter Session 2018: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha sessions start on a stormy note

Shiv Sena members also rushed to the well demanding construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, speaker Sumitra Mahajan had tried to pacify the protesting members, however, she decided to adjourn the house for one hour as members did not heed to her pleadings to resume their seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the house today morning.

When the Lok Sabha reconvened at 12 noon then speaker Sumitra Mahajan decided to proceed with the business of the day as she allowed the introduction of Dam Safety Bill 2018.

However, due to ongoing din and commotion in the house, she finally decided to adjourn the Lok Sabha till Thursday morning.