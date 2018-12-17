Parliament Winter Session 2018: What to expect in the Lok Sabha today, Government to move Triple Talaq Bill

The government will also try to discuss and pass three other bills on Monday.

The government has listed three bills for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Monday and if the house functions smoothly then it will also introduce a bill to replace the ordinance to curb the practice of instant and oral divorce prevalent among Muslim community in India, popularly known as Triple Talaq.

A law to ban Triple Talaq is considered one of the most important social reform agenda pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is a daunting task for the NDA government’s floor managers to get it passed in both house of Parliament before the general elections due early next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised Muslim women on several occasions to end this evil practice of Triple Talaq who have been subjected to instant divorce by way of just three oral utterances in quick succession. Sometimes it is conveyed to Muslim wives over the phone, SMS or WhatsApp message.

In the monsoon session this year, the government had made some changes and relaxed some criteria in the bill to secure the support of opposition parties, particularly the Congress, however, the Congress has stalled its passage in the Rajya Sabha in August this year seeking more protection for Muslim husbands.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad would move The Muslim Women (Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 to replace the ordinance brought in by the NDA government on 19 September this year after it had failed to pass the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The government brought the ordinance as it had received reports that the practice of Triple Talaq was continuing unabated among India’s Muslims despite the apex court declaring it unconstitutional.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also make a statement in the Lok Sabha that necessitated the government to bring the ordinance to ban Triple Talaq.

Three bills listed for discussion and voting:

These are related to the rights and welfare of transgender persons, rights of consumers and the third one is aimed at developing Delhi as a global centre for international arbitration.

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 seeks to ensure timely redressal and settlement of grievances of consumers;

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 seeks to ensure the protection and welfare of the transgender persons.

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018 seeks to develop national capital Delhi as an international centre for arbitration.

Lok Sabha will also take up the questions raised by the members related to the ministries falling in the Group A of the Lok Sabha.

These ministries are: ministry of commerce and industry, ministry of culture, ministry of human resource and development, ministry of labour and employment, ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), ministry of petroleum and natural gas, ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, ministry of steel, ministry of tourism and ministry of tribal affairs.