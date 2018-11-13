Winter is here: Kargil coldest in Jammu and Kashmir, snowfall and light rain likely in next 24 hours

By: | Updated: November 13, 2018 10:54 AM

With a minimum temperature recorded at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday Kargil town was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir, as the the Met forecast light snowfall in the higher reaches.

Winter, winter season, Winter season in India, snowfall, rain, jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir weather, india newsA man walks through a park amid fallen chinar leaves in the backdrop of snow clad mountains in Srinagar. (PTI)

Leh in Ladakh region was at minus 5, while it was minus 4 in Gulmarg, 3.2 in Srinagar and 12.6 degrees Celsius in Jammu and Pahalgam was at 1.1 degrees Celsius. "Snow in the higher reaches and light rain in the next 24 hours is likely (till Wednesday)," the Met official said.

Katra recorded 11.6, Batote 5.1, Bannihal 3.7 and Bhaderwah 3.6 as the minimum temperatures. The maximum temperatures recorded in Srinagar and Jammu were 13.1 and 21.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday.

