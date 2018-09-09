Win 2019 and remain in power for next 50 years: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the call of “Ajeya Bharat” and “Atal Bhajapa” while BJP President Amit Shah claimed that if the BJP succeeds in 2019.

With slogans of “Ajeya Bharat” and “Atal Bhajapa” the two-day BJP National Executive concluded here on Sunday not only pledging to return to power in 2019 but also to remain there for the next 50 years on the basis of performance and its organisational strength.

On the last day of the meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the call of “Ajeya Bharat” and “Atal Bhajapa” while BJP President Amit Shah claimed that if the BJP succeeds in 2019, there would be no one to remove it from power for the next 50 years.

The executive meet also formed a strategy to reach out to every household involving its workers from booth level to national level and called upon party activists to work tirelessly to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands to turn the country into new India.

“The Prime Minister gave a clarion call of Ajeya Bharat (A country which remains victorious and cannot to be subjuguated by anyone) and Atal Bhajapa (A BJP which remains firm to its principles),” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi made his remarks to charge up party workers before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in his concluding speech.

The PM said that the BJP does not see power as an instrument to occupy high position but as an instrument to go among the masses and work for them with dedication.

“We work with dedication for our principles. The principles remain firm but the strategy keeps changing from time to time,” the Prime Minister said, according to Prasad.

He said that the Prime Minister also highlighted that how his government has worked for the development of all the segments of the society without discriminating on the basis of the caste, region or religion.

“The focus of this government is on ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. About five crore got benefits under the Ujjawala scheme and the gas connections were given to the people without discriminting anyone,” Modi said.

“About 18,000 villages were electrified in the last four-and-half-years. Around 5,000 of them were from northeast region. They do not vote us but despite that we worked for them,” he said.

Addressing the party workers, BJP President Amit Shah said the hard work of the Prime Minister and his dedication for the country has made him unbeatable till date.

“Modiji has not taken rest after the 2014 election. He has covered almost 300 Lok Sabha constituencies after becoming Prime Minister and he will cover the rest of the parliamentary constituencies before the 2019 elections,” he said.

“Our Prime Minister works tirelessly for the country. I am sure we will win in 2019 and will remain in power for next 50 years,” Prasad quoted Shah as saying.

“The Congress came to power in 1947 and remained undefeated till 1967,” he said adding that he was not saying in arrogance but on the basis of government’s performance.

“The people of the country are getting more oriented on performance and works of the government,” he said.

“Modiji has not lost a single election since 2001 because of the kind of the work he has done in the state,” he said.

To win the 2019 elections, Shah asked nine crore dedicated party workers to visit about 22 crore families to highlight the work of the government in the last four-and-half-years.

“By contacting them we can reach out to every household before 2019,” Shah said.