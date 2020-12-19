Will your ration card get cancelled if not used for three months? Govt clarifies

Some media reports claimed that the Central Government has issued instructions to the state governments that in case a beneficiary has not collected ration for three months, the ration card can be cancelled. (File Image)

Two days after some media reports claimed that the ration cards not used for three months will stand cancelled, the Central government’s official fact-checker ‘PIB Fact Check’ clarified that the Centre has not issued any such guidelines. It has called all such reports ‘fake’.

“Some media reports claimed that the Central Government has issued instructions to the state governments that in case a beneficiary has not collected ration for three months, the ration card can be cancelled. This claim is fake. The Central government has not given any such guidelines,” the clarification from the PIB Fact Check said.

The ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme was launched by the central government in May 2020 as a part of the Atmanirbhar stimulus package. So far, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujrat, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura has already implemented the directives. The scheme has been introduced to better target beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes get ration from fair price shop, eliminate bogus/ duplicate/ineligible ration cards and reduce leakage.

The government declined 4.49 crore ration cards in the last seven years to restrict the misuse of ration cards and ensure that the economically weaker sections, especially the migrant workers do not starve amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said that the move was made for the rightful targeting of beneficiaries under the NFSA.

The cards were weeded out on the basis of Aadhaar seeding, de-duplication of digitised data, detection of bogus cards, migration or death of beneficiaries etc. The ministry further informed that new cards are being regularly issued to rightfully eligible beneficiaries and households against cancelled ration cards.

NFSA provides coverage to over 81 crore beneficiaries to receive highly subsidised food grains through the Targeted Public Distribution System, which is nearly two-thirds of the country’s population.