Will throw Badal, Majithia behind bars once AAP comes to power in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised that Tota Singh, Kairon, Majithia and Sukhbir Singh Badal will be sent to jail once the party will come to power in Punjab. (PTI)

Hitting out strongly at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised that Tota Singh, Kairon, Majithia and Sukhbir Singh Badal will be sent to jail once the party will come to power in Punjab. “In the past 10-15 years because of Badals, Captain Amrinder, Akali Dal, BJP and Congress government, famers of Punjab had suffered a lot and are now committing suicide.

Today I want to announce that whoever provoked the farmer of Punjab to commit suicide, we will not spare them. I announce that when the Aam Aadmi Party will come to power, then case will be filed against Tota Singh, Kairon, Majithia, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

They will be sent to jail and their property will be seized,” said Kejriwal while releasing the party’s 31-point farmer manifesto here. Kejriwal yet again accused Majithia for promoting drug trafficking in the state and challenged Majithia to get him (Kejriwal) arrested within four months, otherwise the AAP government will put the SAD leader behind bars once they will come to power in Punjab. In May, Majithia slapped a defamation case against Kejriwal and some of his party members for tarnishing his reputation and accused them of maligning his family name by levelling “false, baseless and malicious allegations” after Kejriwal accused him

In May, Majithia slapped a defamation case against Kejriwal and some of his party members for tarnishing his reputation and accused them of maligning his family name by levelling “false, baseless and malicious allegations” after Kejriwal accused him for promoting drug trafficking in Punjab. However, Kejriwal and his party colleague Sanjay Singh were granted bail by the Punjab Court in connection with the defamation case on a personal bond of Rs. 40, 000.

The matter would be next heard on October 15. Two days ago, Kejriwal visited Amritsar for campaigning for the upcoming Punjab election which is due in 2017. While campaigning in Amritsar, Kejriwal said that AAP government would ban consumption and sale of alcohol, meat and tobacco near the Golden Temple. “Anandpur Sahib which is the birth place of the Khalsa will also be declared a holy city,” he added. Kejriwal is in Punjab on a four-day visit to hear the grievances of AAP workers in the state. Kejriwal’s visit has come at a time when AAP is facing “crisis” over several issues, including the sacking of Sucha Singh Chhotepur as Punjab convener.