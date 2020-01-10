‘Will this country be run by Sharia law?’ BJP’s Sambit Patra questions Kejriwal after Shoaib Iqbal joins AAP

Sambit Patra accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in politics of appeasement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for inducting five-time MLA Shoaib Iqbal in his party ahead of the Assembly polls in Delhi. Addressing the media, party spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Kejriwal of indulging in vote bank politics by giving space to those who “want Sharia law” to be imposed in the country.

Patra said that Shoaib’s son, Mohammad Iqbal, used offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vehemently defended Sharia law during anti-CAA protests.

Accusing Kejriwal of indulging in politics of appeasement, Patra said, “Kejriwal will induct anyone into his party for vote bank politics and Muslims votes.”

The BJP leader also alleged that AAP, Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi’s party want to create an atmosphere of violence by inciting Muslims.

मोहम्मद इकबाल जो शोएब इकबाल का बेटा है और कॉउंसलर भी है ने CAA के प्रोटेस्ट के दौरान अपने भाषण में कहा कि ‘ ऐ नरेंद्र मोदी तू जिसका भी मोटा भाई होगा, तू सुन ले, इस जामा मस्जिद के चौक से हम तुझे कहते हैं कि हम गर्दन कटा लेंगे, लेकिन शरीयत में घुसपैठ बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/VEBSSMUsL2 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 10, 2020



Iqbal joined the AAP in the presence of Kejriwal on Thursday. It is likely that he will contest February 8 elections from Matia Mahal constituency. The five-time MLA lost the elections in 2015 to AAP’s Asim Ahmed Khan. In 2013, he had contested elections on JD(U) ticket. He has also been associated with the Congress party earlier and on one occasion, said that “the only suitable place for Arvind Kejriwal was jail”.