Will soon remove AFSPA from entire Assam, promises Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday vowed to soon revoke the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Assam. The contentious Act that gives sweeping powers to the armed forces in disturbed areas has already been withdrawn from some areas of the state.

Shah, after presenting the President’s Colour to the Assam Police in Guwahati, pointed out in his address that several militant outfits have entered into peaceful agreements due to the combined efforts of the Centre and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said that the “day is not far when the entire state will be completely free from insurgency and violence”.

“The Armed Forces Special Powers Act has been revoked from 23 districts, and partially from one district. I am confident that it will be completely withdrawn from the entire state soon,” he said.

The Home minister, who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern state, said that both the central and the state governments are helping those who have surrendered their arms and returned to the mainstream.

“The Assam Police has a glorious history and has successfully tackled insurgency, border issues, smuggling of arms, drugs and cattle, rhino poaching and social issues like witchcraft to emerge as one of the foremost police forces of the country,” Shah said.

Earlier today, Shah awarded the Assam Police with the President’s Colour as he praised the state police for successfully dealing with cross-border infiltration, rhino poaching, and closing all doors to cow and arms smuggling. “There are few parallels to the tough circumstances Assam police has dealt with,” he said.

Assam is the 10th state in the country to receive the President’s Colour, the highest honour given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war.



Shah also planted a sapling here on Tuesday morning, marking the first year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

(With inputs from PTI)