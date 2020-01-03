‘Will send you Italian copy’: Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi for debate on CAA

Amit Shah further said that if Rahul Gandhi has not read the law, then he would get it translated in Italian and send it to him.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dared former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to debate the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with him anywhere, provided he had read the law. Shah further said that if Rahul Gandhi has not read the law, then he would get it translated in Italian and send it to him. “Rahul has read the law, so come on to discuss anywhere. If you have not read it, I translate it in Italian and send it, read it,” the Home Minister said while addressing a rally organised in support of the citizenship law.

The Congress and its leaders have been protesting against the amended citizenship law that makes Hindus, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians who have come to India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014 eligible for the Indian citizenship. The law does not include Muslims, which is why the opposition is calling it ‘discriminatory’.

Recently, Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the act. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too has been asking for scrapping the law, a demand that Amit Shah is in no mood to entertain. Today, the Home Minister said: “Even if all these parties come together, BJP will not move back even an inch on this issue of Citizenship Act. You can spread as much misinformation as you want.”

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi called the “CAB (now CAA)and NRC weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India”. “The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB and NRC,” the former Congress chief said.

Last week, Gandhi asked his party workers to meet the families of those killed and wounded during protests against the CAA. “Across India, many young men & women have been wounded and even killed while protesting against the CAA. I urge our Congress party workers to meet the victim’s families & provide them all possible assistance. On Saturday I met the families of 2 young martyrs in Assam,” he said.