‘Will revive Congress’: Pune engineer who wants to be next party president

After Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as Congress President, the party has been looking for a suitable candidate to lead it. While the Congress is yet to decide on its new president, an engineer from Pune, Gajanand Hosale, has expressed his desire to apply for the post. Hosale works as a manager in a manufacturing firm in Pune and is planning to submit his application form to the Pune unit Congress chief Ramesh Bagwe on Tuesday.

The Congress is in the state of great confusion regarding the appointment of party president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the Congress chief. “In such a scenario, I wish to file my nomination for the post,” said the 28-year-old electronics engineer. “I am sure I will revive the party from the current crisis as I have a blueprint for it,” he said.

Maharashtra: Gajanan Hosale, engineer from Pune, to file application for post of Congress National Pres tomorrow;says,“Things can’t change themselves or by talking about it. There’s need for a leader.If I get a chance,I’ll make sure work is done&there’ll be absolute transparency” pic.twitter.com/RlpdW7VnGR — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Hosale also said that the party’s overall performance has taken a hit as the Congress currently has no president and several workers are going away from the party.

He said that he has no prior experience in the field of politics and he has never been associated with any social organisation. However, owing to rural family roots, he has confronted officials on a number of issues of public importance.

An optimistic Hosale told news agency ANI that he would ensure that work is done with complete transparency in the party. “Things can’t change themselves or by talking about it. There’s need for a leader. If I get a chance, I’ll make sure work is done and there’ll be absolute transparency,” he said.

After Congress’ dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, party chief Rahul Gandhi officially stepped down on July 3. His resignation stoked speculations about the contender for the position. Congress’ chief of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Punjab CM Capt Amrinder Singh, KC Venugopal, Congress veteran Motilal Vora and Sushil Kumar Shinde are among the frontrunners for the Congress President post.