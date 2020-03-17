Will reveal why I accepted Rajya Sabha nomination after taking oath: Ranjan Gogoi

Ranjan Gogoi has served as 46th CJI from October 2018 to November 2019.

A day after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha, former Chef Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that he will speak in detail why he accepted the nomination to the Upper House after being sworn in. Gogoi’s nomination was questioned by a section of political parties, including the Congress. Hours after Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a number of old articles in which some senior leaders from the BJP had commented against post-retirement jobs to judges.

Surjewala first shared a tweet by sitting cabinet minister Piyush Goyal who had said that the governments had gone too far in creating post retirement positions for judges. “Desire of a post-retirement job influences pre-retirement judgement,” the minister had said in September 2013. Commenting on this, the Congress leader wrote: “I agree with Modiji’s Cabinet Minister!”

Surjewala again shared statements made by former finance minister Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari. Jaitley had said that pre-retirement judgements are sometimes influenced by post-retirement jobs while Gadkari had advocated a cooling-off period of two years between the retirement and appointment of judges.

“Did PM Modi consider the advice of his former colleague and Law Minister-Finance Minister, Late Sh. Arun Jaitley before recommending Ex CJI, Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha?” Surjewala said in another tweet.

In an apparent response to such observations, the former CJI said: “I will go to Delhi probably tomorrow (Wednesday). Let me first take the oath then I will speak in detail why I accepted this (nomination) and why I am going to Rajya Sabha.”

Gogoi has served as 46th CJI from October 2018 to November 2019. During his stint as CJI, Gogoi pronounced judgements in some of the high-profile cases such as women’s entry in Sabarimala, Rafale fighter jet deal and the century-old Ayodhya land dispute case. He was also among the four judges who had held a historic press conference in January 2018.