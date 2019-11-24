Will rest only after making Manoj Tiwari CM of Delhi: Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday declared that the BJP will contest Assembly elections in Delhi under Manoj Tiwari’s leadership.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday declared that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the leadership of its state unit chief Manoj Tiwari. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Puri also announced that Tiwari will become the Chief Minister if the saffron party wins.

“We are going to fight Assembly elections under the leadership of Manoj Tiwari ji and we will rest only after making him the Chief Minister,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Tiwari is a Lok Sabha MP from North East Delhi. He was appointed as Delhi BJP president in 2016. He successfully led the BJP to a record victory in 2017 MCD elections. He hails from Kaimur district of Bihar.

Puri’s remark comes a day after he said that he had no intentions to run for the post of Delhi CM. He said that the BJP has a well-defined leadership in Delhi and there are “people who have grown up in the city”.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year. In the 2013 Assembly elections, the BJP had placed its bets on Harsh Vardhan while in 2015 elections, the party had declared former IPS officer Kiran Bedi as its CM.

Training his guns at the AAP government over the quality of water in the national capital, Puri asked CM Arvind Kejriwal to drink the water which he is supplying to the people.

“Kejriwal ji says water in Delhi is not of poor quality. If the quality of water is not bad, you should drink a liter… then you will come to know whether it is bad,” he said.

The Delhi government and the Centre have been at loggerheads over a recent BIS report which claimed that Delhi’s water quality was poor. The samples from Delhi had failed on 19 parameters, according to the Bureau of Indian Standards. While the AAP has accused the BJP of spreading lies on the quality of Delhi’s water, the saffron party has been questioning the measures taken by him for the supply of safe water in Delhi.