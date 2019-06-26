Will reinforce support for reformed multilateralism at G20: PM Modi

By:
Published: June 26, 2019 10:21:29 PM

In his departure statement, he said issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said he would reinforce India’s strong support to reformed multilateralism at the G20 summit, crucial to preserve rule-based international order. In his departure statement, he said issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda. The prime minister emplaned for Osaka, Japan to participate in the summit.

The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today’s fast-changing world,” Modi said. The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India’s strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.

He said the two-day Osaka summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 “when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence”.

On the sidelines, Modi said, he looks forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance. “I also look forward to host the next Russia, India and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines, and also to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders,” he said.

