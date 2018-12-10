Will raise Rafale jet deal, RBI autonomy issue in Parliament, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

By: | Updated: December 10, 2018 1:51 PM

The opposition will press for a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale jet deal and raise several issues, including the misuse of probe agencies and autonomy for RBI, in the winter session of Parliament beginning Tuesday, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

The opposition will press for a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale jet deal and raise several issues, including the misuse of probe agencies and autonomy for RBI, in the winter session of Parliament beginning Tuesday, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Emerging from the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Winter session, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Monday said the opposition will once again press for the formation of a JPC to look into the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale jet deal in which it has alleged corruption.

Azad told reporters that the issue of alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government to settle political scores will also be raised. The opposition, he said, will take up the issue of autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India in the session.

Amid a tussle between the government and the RBI, opposition parties have accused the NDA regime of trying to damage every institution in the country by interfering in their autonomy and alleged the central bank was being forced to “open bank funding” to defaulting corporates.

