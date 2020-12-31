Will quit politics if anyone tries to end MSP, assures ML Khattar amid protest against Farm Acts

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar today reiterated that his government was committed to continuing the minimum support price (MSP) in the state. He said that he will quit politics if anyone tries to end the current MSP regime. “We are committed to the continuation of the MSP in Haryana. Manohar Lal will quit politics if anyone tries to end the MSP regime,” ML Khattar was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is the second time Khattar has said that he will quit politics if MSP was touched. On November 26, when farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi, Haryana chief minister had a fiery exchange with Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh over farm laws and MSP. In a series of tweets, Khattar said: “Amarinder Singh ji, I have said it earlier and I’m saying it again, I will leave politics if there will be any trouble on the MSP – therefore, please stop inciting innocent farmers.”

The Centre and state BJP leaders have repeatedly said that MSP will continue but it cannot be hardwired in law as it is an administrative decision. The farmers have stuck to their demand that they want it to be inserted in the law. BJP ally in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala too has said that he will quit the government the day MSP was withdrawn. In fact, he is under pressure from his own MLAs to quit the government in the state in support of farmers. However, Chautala has said that when the central government is ready to give a written assurance there was no need for farmers to continue the protests.