​​​
  3. Will provide all assistance to family of Indian killed in Kansas: Sushma Swaraj

Will provide all assistance to family of Indian killed in Kansas: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today condoled the death of an Indian student during an attempted robbery in Kansas City in the US and assured all required assistance to the family of the deceased.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2018 4:49 PM
Sushma Swaraj, external affair minister, india, family, indian student killed, US Visa, kansas incident, assistance “Kansas incident – My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We will follow this up with the Police and provide all assistance to the family,” Swaraj tweeted. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today condoled the death of an Indian student during an attempted robbery in Kansas City in the US and assured all required assistance to the family of the deceased. According to authorities in Kansas, Sharath Koppu, who hails from Telangana, was fatally shot during a suspected incident of robbery at a restaurant where he worked. He died shortly after being taken to a hospital on Friday.

“Kansas incident – My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We will follow this up with the Police and provide all assistance to the family,” Swaraj tweeted. “I have spoken to Sharath’s father Ram Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad to convey our heartfelt condolences. We have offered that in case a family member wishes to go to Kansas, we will facilitate the US Visa. Else we will bring the mortal remains at the earliest,” she said in another tweet.

Koppu from Telangana was a software engineer who came to the US in January to pursue his master’s degree. “An Indian student became victim of shooting in Kansas City, Missouri. We r in contact with his family & police. We will provide all assistance. Our officers are also on the way to Kansas City (sic),” the Consulate General of India in Chicago tweeted yesterday.

The Kansas City Police announced a USD 10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect and released a brief video of the suspect inside the restaurant moments before the shooting.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top