Will Priyanka Gandhi contest elections? What Congress says

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi made the remarks while responding to former minister Salman Khurshid’s reported remarks that she is “a game changer”. (PTI)

The Congress today said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was playing a “major role” in many ways within the party and would continue to do so, but asserted that this should not be seen as an indication that she would contest elections. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi made the remarks while responding to former minister Salman Khurshid’s reported remarks that she is “a game changer” and has “a big role to play” ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is playing a very major role in many things.

What’s wrong with that. He (Khurshid) has not said that she is going to do this or she is standing for elections here or there. I think these are two unconnected things. It suggests clearly that she plays a very important role in those roles which she chooses to take up,” Singhvi said.

The Congress spokesperson said she may have played an important role in the Congress conclave and in other party activities, but her role was not visible to everyone. “She is entitled to and she plays her role to perfection in those areas where she chooses to play a role,” he said.

Singhvi said if she plays a role in some things and areas and does some organisational work, that does not mean she was taking up active politics or would contest polls. “She has done earlier and will continue to do such roles within the organisation. It is her choice. It should not be misconstrued,” he told reporters.