Will PM Narendra Modi attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony? India says will decide after receiving invitation

With reports suggesting that the new Pakistan government under Imran Khan may extend an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony on August 11, India today said it would decide on the matter after getting an invitation. Some reports suggested that leaders from all SAARC nations are likely to be invited for the ceremony.

As per reports, the co-committee of the party is likely to invite Prime Minister Modi along with other SAARC leaders very soon for what is tipped to be a public ceremony. It may be noted here that when Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, his then Pakistani counterpart Nawaz sharif had participated along with other SAARC leaders after being invited.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and congratulated him on his party emerging as the single largest political party in Pakistan in the just concluded general polls.

During his telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister-elect, Narendra Modi expressed hope that democracy will take a deep root in the neighbouring country. Narendra Modi also repeated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood, as per statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In his press conference earlier, Imran Khan had offered to hold talks with India. He had suggested that the only way to solve decades-old Kashmir issue was through dialogue with the neighbouring country.

“If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least need a start. We have to solve Kashmir issue by sitting across the table. If India’s leadership is willing then the both of us can solve this issue through dialogue. It will be good for the subcontinent also,” Imran Khan had said.

In response, India said, “India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours. We hope that the new government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence.”