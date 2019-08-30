Will open medical college in every Rajasthan district: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Rajasthan government was working in direction of starting a medical college in every district of the state. Presently, the government was making efforts to start medical colleges in Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Karauli and Nagaur districts, Gehlot said addressing a gathering after inaugurating a government medical college in Barmer.

He said the bed capacity of the hospital associated with the Barmer medical college would be increased to 500 on a priority basis.

Gehlot said the state government was committed to give the right to health to everyone. He said after ensuring free medical examination and medicines for common diseases, the state government would provide special tests such as CT scan and MRI free of cost at government medical colleges.