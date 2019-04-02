‘Will of the people’: Mayawati defends life-size statues in Supreme court

(Image source: IE)

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday defended her life-size statues in Uttar Pradesh which were built from crores of rupees in public money when she was UP Chief Minister. Justifying the need, Mayawati told the Supreme Court that her life-size statues represent the “will of the people”.

Mayawati has filed her statement in the top court, where a petition is being heard against the statues of the 63-year-old and elephants, her BSP’s symbol, at parks in UP cities such as Noida and Lucknow, using taxpayers’ money.

The apex court had said it was of the tentative view that the BSP chief has to deposit the money used in the statues.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has said that with those statues, the state legislature showed respect to a Dalit woman leader.

Her statues, Mayawati has said, were built as the will of the state legislature to show the will of the people.

As per Mayawati’s affidavit, a court cannot review why the public money was used to build the memorials and not hospitals or schools, reported News18.

READ ALSO | Congress manifesto: Jobs, health in focus as Rahul Gandhi unveils party’s vision document today

Apart from that, the BSP chief has claimed that the memorials were an inspiration for the people

Moreover, Mayawati cited a similar exercise by other political parties such as the Congress and the BJP in building statues of their leaders using public money.

She said that while referring to statues of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, Y Rajasekhara in the unified Andhra Pradesh, besides the clearance of proposals to build statues of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow among others.

The BSP leader asserted that the petition, which has been filed by lawyer Ravi Kant in 2006, sought to target her out because of political vendetta and deserved to be quashed.