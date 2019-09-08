Will not touch Article 371: Amit Shah in Guwahati

Amit Shah said that the Centre has no intention of annulling Article 371.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the government will not touch Article 371 which grants special provisions to the North East. Addressing the 68th plenary session of the North East Council in Guwahati, Shah said that the Centre has no intention of annulling Article 371, adding that Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was clearly temporary in nature but Article 371 is about special provisions.

Stating that there is a vast difference between the two Articles, the BJP president said after the Modi government scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, some elements are trying to create confusion and assured that there will be no tinkering with the special provisions for the North East states.

“After abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there were attempts to misinform and misguide the people of North East that Article 371 would also be scrapped by the Centre,” he said.

Shah said that he had already clarified in Parliament that “this is not going to happen and I am saying it again today in the presence of eight Chief Ministers of North East that the Centre will not touch Article 371.”

Article 371 grants “special provisions” to 11 states, including six states of the North East. Shah’s assurance came after the opposition parties expressed apprehension that having rendered Article 370 irrelevant, the Modi government might move to abrogate Article 371.

Former Assam CM and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi had said that a threat is looming large over the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule areas of Northeast India. Some organizations from Nagaland had also expressed apprehensions over special status after the Central government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Article 371 A is a Constitutional provision pertaining to Nagaland, while Article 371 (B) contains special provisions for Assam. Manipur is covered under 371(C), Sikkim has 371 (F), Mizoram is under 371(G) and 371 (H) pertains to Arunachal Pradesh.