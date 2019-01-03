Will not let PM ignore farmers, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi asserted that he will not allow Modi to “ignore” farmers and their issues.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what action will be taken on the Agriculture Ministry’s reported statement that in the absence of effective steps, wheat production could go down by up to 23 per cent by 2050. Gandhi asserted that he will not allow Modi to “ignore” farmers and their issues.

The Congress chief cited a media report which claimed that the Agriculture Ministry has told the Estimates Committee that if effective steps are not taken in a timely manner then by 2050 production of wheat could decrease by up to 23 per cent.

“The very intelligent prime minister who said, ‘Climate change hasn’t happened. We have changed’, should understand that whether he agrees with it or not, the truth does not change,” Gandhi said.

The Ministry of Agriculture has stated that if effective steps are not taken in a timely manner, then by 2050, production of wheat could decrease by up to 23 per cent, he said.

“The prime minister should tell the country what steps he is going to take. I will not let him ignore the farmers,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post.