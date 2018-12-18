Will not let Narendra Modi sleep till farmers’ loans are waived off: Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 1:08 PM

"All opposition parties will unitedly demand this (farm loan waiver). Till now PM has not waived off a single rupee of farmers," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.

"All opposition parties will unitedly demand this. Till now PM has not waived off a single rupee of farmers," said the Congress president.

A day after newly elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh waived off farmers’ loans as per its poll promise, party president Rahul Gandhi said that “we will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until the loans of the farmers are not waived off”. “All opposition parties will unitedly demand this. Till now PM has not waived off a single rupee of farmers,” the Congress president told mediapersons at a press conference in parliament.

Gandhi further attacked Narendra Modi over the issue of demonetisation and Rafale deal. “JPC, Rafale, farm loan waivers, demonetisation, typo errors will soon emerge in everything. People have been lied to, farmers and small traders are being looted. Demonetisation is the biggest scam in the world,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi refrained from speaking on former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s conviction in 1984 Sikh-riot case. “I have made my position on the riots very clear, and I have said this before. This press conference is about the farmers of the country and that Modi refuses to waive off even 1 rupee of loan,” Gandhi said.

On Monday, newly elected Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel cleared the proposal of waiving farm loans as promised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi ahead of assembly polls.

Further inputs awaited

