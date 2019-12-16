Will not bow down to politics of hatred: Mamata Banerjee at Christmas carnival

By: |
Published: December 16, 2019 7:39:20 PM

Banerjee said the country belongs to every community and people have the right to follow any religion.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, Park Street, Christmas carnival in Park Street, latest news on mamata banerjee“I am ready to surrender my life but not bow down my head to politics of hatred,” the chief minister said, asserting that she will do everything to protect rights of all the communities. (File photo: IE)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she is ready to surrender her life but will not bow down to the “politics of hatred”, as she inaugurated a state-sponsored Christmas carnival in Park Street area of the city. Banerjee said the country belongs to every community and people have the right to follow any religion.

“I am ready to surrender my life but not bow down my head to politics of hatred,” the chief minister said, asserting that she will do everything to protect rights of all the communities. “I am not ready to surrender to the diktats of proponents of hatred politics,” she added. Banerjee said Christmas is a festival that spreads the message of amity and fraternity.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

