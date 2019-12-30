Congress leader KC Padvi took oath as a Cabinet Minister in the Maharashtra government.

Seven-time Congress MLA KC Padvi was halted midway into his oath as Maharashtra Cabinet minister by Governor BS Koshyari on Monday. Padvi was stopped when he was taking oath as the Cabinet Minister in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries present at the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai for the Uddhav government’s cabinet expansion.

When Padvi’s name was called, he came on the stage and took the oath in Marathi. Towards the end of his oath, Padvi went on to speak a few lines beyond the text of the oath provided to him, prompting the Governor to react. The Governor refused to accept the swearing-in and asked Padvi to take the oath again and not speak anything extra.

The Governor then turned to CM Uddhav and said something. The official present on the stage suggested Governor to ask Padvi to repeat.

“I will not accept this. I will not allow this. Please read it again… read only what is written (in the paper). Senior leaders are sitting in front, Sharad ji, Kharge ji, if they will tell me I am saying something wrong, I will not tell you,” a visibly irked Governor said.

KC Padvi is an advocate by profession. He represents the Akkalkuva Assembly Constituency. In the just held elections, he defeated Shiv Sena’s Aamshya Fulaji Padavi by 2,000 votes approximately. He is a seven-time MLA from Maharashtra.

Notably, when Uddhav Thackeray and six ministers had taken oath (two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress), the politicians had invoked the names of their leaders, triggering controversy. At that time too, the Governor had expressed displeasure and asked the government to ensure this was not repeated.