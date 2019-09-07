Will never let BJP implement it in Bengal, says Mamata as state Assembly passes resolution condemning NRC in Assam

About 19,06,657 applicants have been excluded from the updated list out of 3,30,27,661 people. (PTI Photo)

Bengal Assembly resolution against Assam NRC: The Mamata Banerjee government has passed a resolution in the state Assembly condemning the recently conducted National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The resolution was supported by all the political parties i.e. Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress and CPI(M) except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During a discussion on the motion, Banerjee said that she will never let the saffron party implement NRC in the state. She alleged that NRC is an attempt to divert the attention of the people in the country. She also welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s remark on NRC in Bihar. Kumar had said that he will not implement the NRC in his state.

The move comes days after TMC supremo alleged that NRC is guided by an ulterior motive. In a tweet on August 31, 2019, Banerjee said, “The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation.”

Banerjee had also called NRC a botched up process and accused the BJP government at the Centre and Assam of driving Bengalis out of the state.

“My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process,” said Banerjee.

The BJP has repeatedly stated that it will conduct NRC in West Bengal if it comes to power. The party has accused the West Bengal CM of opposing the move for the sake of vote bank.

The NRC final list in Assam was released under the monitoring of the Supreme Court on August 31, 2019. About 19,06,657 applicants were excluded from the updated list out of 3,30,27,661 people.