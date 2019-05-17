Will never forgive Pragya Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse ‘patriot’, insulting Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi

"She may have apologised for it, but I will never be able to forgive her," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a television channel on Friday responding to a question about Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's statement describing Nathuram Godse as a 'patriot'. "In a civilised society, there is no place for statements such as those made by Sadhvi Pragya. It should be condemned," PM Modi told Hindi news channel News 24 in an interview on the sidelines of his rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. Today's rally was PM Modi's last election gathering before the seventh and last phase voting for Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, May 23. \u0938\u093e\u0927\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0925\u0942\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u094b\u0921\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0935\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u091a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0938\u092d\u094d\u092f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 #DeshKaGauravModi pic.twitter.com\/VJdfCiyeti \u2014 BJP (@BJP4India) May 17, 2019 Sadhvi Pragya had triggered a huge row on Thursday after she called Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, a 'patriot'. "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a fitting reply in the election," she had said. Read Also| Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at BJP; says saffron party, RSS are not 'God-Ke Lovers' but 'God-Se Lovers' Sadhvi Pragya had made the statement in response to actor-turned-politcian Kamal Haasan's remark a couple of days ago. Kamal Haasan had termed Nathuram Godse as independent India\u2019s first terrorist. \u201cI am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India\u2019s first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts," Makkal Needhi Mayyam (MNM) had said.