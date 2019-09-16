Will never compromise on Kannada, committed to promote it, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa also hailed Kannada as the principal language of the state. (File photo)

Amid the ongoing debate over the Hindi as a common language for the entire nation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the state government will never compromise on the importance of Kannada, saying it is the principal language of the state.

All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, #Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state’s culture. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 16, 2019

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, “All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state’s culture.”

The move comes after both the opposition parties in the state- Congress and Janata Dal (Secular)- slammed the ruling party for imposing Hindi. In a tweet, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, “India has rich history & diverse geography. Each explains its own vibrant culture and practice. We have to embrace the diversity to remain United. Amit Shah is like a wicked insider in a joint family who find ways to break the unity. This home wrecker needs to be taught a lesson!!”

“Remember, the people of Karnataka are part of the federal system,” said JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy in his tweet.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing at an event to mark Hindi Diwas, supported called for Hindi as a unified language for the nation. The BJP president had asserted that Hindi could work to unite the country as it is the most spoken language in the country.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, opposition DMK has decided to stage protests on Friday against the centre’s decision to impose Hindi language. The protests will take place across all the district headquarters of the state.