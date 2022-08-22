‘Will never betray my guru Kejriwal’: Manish Sisodia on BJP’s ‘offer’ to be CM face

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday responded to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s alleged “offer” to jump ship and “break the AAP” in order to get the cases against him dismissed. Stating that he would never betray Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, whom he considers his “political guru”, Sisodia said that his dream isn’t to be the chief minister but to ensure that every child in the country receives a good education.



Addressing a gathering in poll-bound Gujarat, Sisodia trained his guns at the central government and said that he was offered the chief ministerial position if he defected to the BJP along with AAP MLAs. Sisodia had earlier claimed that the BJP had approached him with the offer to get all CBI cases against him “done away with”.

“I got a message. It had two parts. One said that all CBI and ED cases against me will be shut down. The other part asked me to leave AAP and join the BJP, and they’ll make me a Chief Minister candidate since BJP has no CM candidate in Delhi. All of these cases are false. I’m with Kejriwal because I am honest,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia said that some “uninvited guests” who delivered the message to him, said that they should trust him since they had managed to get Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Baijayant Panda on board.

“My message to BJP on offer to make me CM candidate – @ArvindKejriwal is my political guru, I will never betray him. I did not come here to become CM, my dream is – every child of the country should get a good education, and only then India will become the number 1 country. Only Kejriwal ji can do this work in the whole country,” Sisodia tweeted.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Kejriwal, Sisodia said that he was unfazed by the raids as he had no gold or money to hide. “The Nizam sitting at the Centre is scared of Arvind Kejriwal, so in order to arrest his Education Minister, you raid his residence and search his cupboards, ration, mattresses, pillows, and blankets to see if there is any hidden gold or money. I am honest,” said Sisodia, according to news agency ANI.