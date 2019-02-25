Will National War Memorial save soldiers’ lives? Kapil Sibal trains guns at PM Modi ahead of inauguration

Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi ahead of National War Memorial inauguration

The Congress party on Monday trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the inauguration of the National War Memorial near India Gate in Delhi. Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal questioned PM Modi on how a war memorial will save the lives of the jawans and what the Prime Minister has done in the last five years to stop the killings.

Prime Minister Modi is set to dedicate the National War Memorial to the nation in honour of the jawans who have laid their lives for the motherland since independence. The memorial has been made around the existing canopy near India Gate in the hear of national capital. Names of soldier who lost their lives in wars and other operations such as Operation Rakshak, will be inscribed on the memorial. The Prime Minister will dedicate the memorial by lighting a flame positioned at the bottom of the stone-made obelisk.



“Memorials are wonderful and we should remember those who gave up their lives for India. We all stand together… but these memorials have to be looked at with actions on the ground… what have we done for jawans who have lost their lives. How to save the lives of future jawans.. and in Kashmir what has happened.

“This is not the first time, 19 of them were killed in Uri, 40 killed in Pulwama. How you have been able to prevent these killings? These are the issues that need to be answered by this government. Nation needs to ask these questions,” he said.

“We are with the jawans and PM Modi if wishes to say war memorial is going to save those lives and I am afraid we stand by the war memorial. It is for the Prime Minister to tell us how he saved lives in last five years,” Sibal added.

The war memorial, set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today, was a long pending demand of the Defence forces. According to the government data, more than 25,000 soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice to defend the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

On Sunday, PM Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address said that the National War Memorial will be a small step towards repaying a great debt to the country’s armed forces. A report in All India Radio said that PM Modi had spelt out his vision for the National War Memorial in 2014 as a state-of-the-art world class monument.