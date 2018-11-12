Will move court if no permission is granted for Amit Shah’s rath yatra : BJP

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 5:25 PM

Ghosh said if TMC tries to disrupt the proposed Rath Yatras then the people of the state will come out in protest as it is meant for restoring democracy in Bengal.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File photo)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Monday threatened to move court if the state government does not grant permission for the proposed Rath Yatras of party president Amit Shah in the state in December.

READ ALSO | Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Fantastic! Ex-minister is on the run, says Supreme Court

“The police and the state government are yet to grant permission. Time and again we have tried to meet the police officials and the home secretary, but in vain. Until and unless we have the permission how will we organize the entire route ?” Ghosh said. BJP national president Amit Shah is set to kick off three Rath yatras which will cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal on December 5, 7 and 9.

“If the government is trying to delay the permission so that our Rath Yatra program can be cancelled then it is living in a fool’s paradise. If they don’t grant us permission then we will move court and fight it out, he said. At the conclusion of the ‘yatra’, the party plans to hold a massive rally in Kolkata which is likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Locket Chatterjee, the saffron party’s West Bengal Mahila Morcha president, had said on Saturday that those trying to stop the Rath Yatra “will get crushed under the wheels of the chariot”.

