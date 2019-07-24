Will meet Governor after consulting PM Modi, Amit Shah: BS Yeddyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa is likely to stake claim to form the next government in Karnataka after consulting PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Soon after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government lost the confidence vote, former Karnataka CM and state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said that he will meet the Governor after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s national president Amit Shah.

“I will discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (party) all India president Amit Shahji, afterwords I will meet Governor,” Yeddyurappa,76, told reporters in response to a question outside the Vidhan Soudha late last night.

“I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start from now onwards,” he added.

Yeddyurappa is hoping to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the fourth time. He described the outcome of the trust motion as a victory for democracy, adding that people were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government. He also thanked 105 MLAs of the party for showing faith in him and defeating the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Speaking about his priority after taking over as the CM, Yeddyurappa said that his focus will be farmers who are hard hit by drought.

“Our farmers are suffering due to drought and other reasons. In the coming days, we assure the people of Karnataka that we will give more importance to the farmers so that they can live happily. Once the government takes over, we will take appropriate decision at the earliest,” he said.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP. In the current Assembly which has 225 members, the BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs. It also enjoys the support of two independent MLAs. On Tuesday, as many as 20 MLAs — Congress (14) JD-S (3), BSP (1), Independents (2), were absent from the House, reducing the effective strength to 205. The halfway mark to win the trust vote required was 103.

As many as 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S), had resigned earlier this month. Two independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh had also withdrawn their support, pushing the Kumaraswamy government on the verge of collapse. One Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, however, retracted from his decision to resign. Later, two Congress MLAs got themselves admitted to hospitals, one in Mumbai and another in Bengaluru.

This was the third motion on trust vote after the 2018 Assembly polls yielded a fractured mandate. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats and the Congress and JD(S) won 78 and 37 seats, respectively.