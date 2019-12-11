Will make government bleed, says Trinamool Congress ahead of Citizenship Bill tabling in Rajya Sabha

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said the party will move 20 amendments to the CAB.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has upped the ante against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and Register of Citizens (NRC). Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said that the contentious bill is not about numbers, but it is about majority versus morality. He said the party will move 20 amendments to the bill to change its basic nature.

“We will make the government bleed to pass this legislation,” he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday. While 311 MPs voted in favour of the legislation, 80 voted against it. The bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday where the ruling BJP-led NDA lacks a majority. The government is banking heavily on the support of the non-NDA and non-UPA parties to pass the bill.

While the NDA has 106 MPs in the Rajya Sabha which has en effective strength of 240, the UPA has 62 members. Foutry-four MPs belonging to several regional parties are also opposing the bill, taking the number of Opposition MPs to 106.

According to the BJP-led NDA, it enjoys the support of 28 more MPs who are not a part of the ruling coalition. The parties who are expected to back the bill include AIADMK (11), BJD (7), Shiv Sena (3), YSRCP (2), TDP (2) and three others. The six parties have 28 members. With the support of 28 MPs, the NDA has an upper hand in the Rajya Sabha and is likely to sail through smoothly.

Meanwhile, the BJP has lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her stand on the CAB and NRC. Party’s general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya said Mamata should know that she is CM of the state and not of Bangladesh. She is bound by federal structure of the country.

“Mamata’s remark that NRC and the CAB will not be allowed in the state is childish,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo has been opposing the NRC and CAB. On Monday, the day CAB was cleared by the Lok Sabha, Mamata said that she will never ever allow the implementation of the law in the state. “They (BJP) can’t just throw out a legal citizen of this country or turn him/her a refugee,” she said.