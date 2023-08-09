Will make BJP quit Delhi: Mamata Banerjee’s pledge on Quit India anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day tour to Jhargram, on Wednesday said that the Opposition bloc -INDIA pledges to useat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power as Quit India marks its 81st anniversary.

While paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the anniversary of the Quit India movement, the Chief Minister said the saffron party should quit the country.

Also Read: Quit India Movement: Date, History, Significance – All you need to know

“The tribals in Manipur are facing a crisis. There is none to listen to their plight. Dalits are tortured in India and the Centre is unmoved. On Quit India day, we pledge we will make BJP quit India,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government for their failure to address the situation in the northeastern state and urged people across the world to pray for them.

Also Read: Quit India Movement Day: PM Modi revives 1942 warcry with veiled dig at Opposition

Referring to Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose appointing a non-academic as the vice-chancellor of a university in the state, Banerjee said, “The governor’s post is a constitutional one and there are constitutional limitations to it.”

“We will fight the Central government’s neglect of West Bengal,” she asserted while accusing the Centre of not releasing funds due to the state.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi while addressing the Lok Sabha on the second day, accused the BJP-led government of refusing to deploy the Army in Manipur because it does not want to douse the violence in the strife-torn state.

“You (Centre) are traitors… By murdering people in Manipur, you have murdered India in their hearts. You are not custodians of India, you are her murderers.”

(With PTI Inputs)