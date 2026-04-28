With global crude oil rates still elevated due to the US-Iran conflict, another revision in domestic cooking gas prices looks likely from May 1. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has already become Rs 60 more expensive since March, and commercial cylinder rates have seen three hikes in a single month.

The government has also tightened LPG booking rules, introduced OTP-based delivery authentication, and made Aadhaar eKYC compulsory for Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries. Here is what has changed and what it means for consumers.

How much have LPG prices gone up?

The West Asia conflict has pushed global oil prices higher, which in turn has affected LPG rates in India. Last month, oil marketing companies increased the price of a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder by Rs 60 across the country.

Commercial users have been hit harder. The 19 kg commercial cylinder has seen three price hikes within a month. In April 2026 alone, prices in metro cities rose by Rs 196, following earlier increases in March.

City-wise LPG prices across India

City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹913.00 (0.00) ₹2,078.50 (+194.00) Kolkata ₹939.00 (0.00) ₹2,208.50 (+220.00) Mumbai ₹912.50 (0.00) ₹2,031.00 (+195.00) Chennai ₹928.50 (0.00) ₹2,246.50 (+203.00) Gurgaon ₹921.50 (0.00) ₹2,096.50 (+195.00) Noida ₹910.50 (0.00) ₹2,078.50 (+194.00) Bangalore ₹915.50 (0.00) ₹2,161.00 (+203.00) Bhubaneswar ₹939.00 (0.00) ₹2,245.00 (+216.00) Chandigarh ₹922.50 (0.00) ₹2,099.50 (+195.00) Hyderabad ₹965.00 (0.00) ₹2,320.50 (+215.00) Jaipur ₹916.50 (0.00) ₹2,106.00 (+193.00) Lucknow ₹950.50 (0.00) ₹2,201.00 (+194.00) Patna ₹1,002.50 (0.00) ₹2,353.50 (+220.00) Thiruvananthapuram ₹922.00 (0.00) ₹2,112.00 (+200.00)

Since LPG prices are typically revised at the start of every month, another hike in May appears likely if global crude markets remain unstable.

New LPG booking rules explained

LPG booking rules have also become stricter. In cities, consumers now need to wait 25 days between bookings, up from 21 days earlier. In rural areas, this gap can go up to 45 days, according to media reports.

OTP-based authentication for LPG delivery

Delivery systems have been updated as well. OTP-based authentication is now required at the time of delivery to prevent misuse of subsidised cylinders.

Currently, about 98% of bookings are done online and nearly 94% of deliveries are verified using OTPs, according to The Economic Times. These rules may become even stricter in the coming weeks.

Aadhaar eKYC – who needs to do it?

For beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Aadhaar-based eKYC has been made compulsory — but only for those who have not yet completed the process.

Other LPG users do not need to repeat eKYC if they have already done it. Under PMUY, users need to complete authentication once every financial year to continue receiving subsidies, especially after their seventh refill.

Push towards piped natural gas

Another major shift is the government’s push towards piped natural gas (PNG). Households that already have PNG connections may no longer be allowed to continue using LPG. As per recent rules, LPG supply could be stopped within three months if a household does not switch to PNG despite having access to it.

Since March 2026, over 5.45 lakh PNG connections have been installed, and infrastructure is ready for many more. More than 6 lakh households have already signed up for PNG, The Economic Times reported.

How to book an LPG cylinder

You can book your LPG refill in several ways:

Via WhatsApp: Save your gas provider’s official number and send “Hi” or “REFILL” to place your order.

Missed call or IVRS: Give a missed call to the booking number, or call the IVRS from your registered mobile number and follow voice instructions.

Via SMS: Send “LPG” or “REFILL” to the booking number from your registered mobile.

Via app or website: Log in to your gas provider’s app or website using your registered mobile number or LPG ID and submit your refill request.

What this means for consumers

The government has said that supply for domestic consumers remains stable. LPG, PNG, and CNG for transport are being supplied without disruption. On the commercial side, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals, education, pharmaceuticals, steel, automobiles, and agriculture.

The supply of smaller 5 kg cylinders for migrant workers has also been increased.

Rising prices, stricter rules, and the shift towards PNG signal a broader change in how cooking fuel is managed in India. For households, this means keeping a closer eye on usage, adjusting to new booking and authentication systems, and possibly preparing to transition away from traditional LPG cylinders.