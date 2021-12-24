‘Will lead Congress poll campaign in Uttarakhand, CM face to be decided later’: Harish Rawat after meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

When asked about the BJP’s claim that Rawat’s tweets will benefit the saffron party, he said that the BJP faces loss from every decision of his.

Days after Harish Rawat’s ‘hands tied’ post went viral and offered a sneak peek into the trouble brewing within the Congress unit in the state ahead of the crucial assembly polls, the former CM today met party MP Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi. During the meeting, which was also attended by senior party leaders and MLAs, it was decided that Rawat will lead the party in the Uttarakhand assembly election 2022. However, the party stopped short of naming him as its chief ministerial face for the next year’s poll.

It was also decided in the meeting that while Rawat will lead the campaign, state party leaders will support him and he will also get desired help from the party high command. Rawat, who turned 73 on Wednesday, today said that the Congress president will take a final decision on the CM face.

Speaking to media after the meet, Rawat said, “CM face is a subject of collective trust. The legislature party seats after the election and gives their opinion about their leader to the party president and then the Congress president decides about the leader of the legislature party….I will lead as the chairman of the campaign committee, it has been decided and everybody will support me in that work. I had said in Uttarakhand as well and saying it again that we will march ahead by singing the song of Congress and will dedicate our lives for Uttarakhand.”

When asked about the BJP’s claim that Rawat’s tweets will benefit the saffron party, he said that the BJP faces loss from every decision of his.

Two days ago, Rawat had tweeted that while the high command wants him to win the state election for the party, their representatives have tied his hands. Rawat also hinted that he was considering retirement and hoped he would know better in the new year.