Will Indians so easily give away freedom, democracy achieved by Bapu and others, wonders Mamata Banerjee

She said Gandhiji's philosophy has become more relevant now than ever before.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary and wondered whether freedom and democracy achieved by him and other freedom fighters will be given away so easily by the countrymen.

She said Gandhiji’s philosophy has become more relevant now than ever before.

“Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Icons like Gandhiji, Netaji, Tagore, Maulana Azad, Ambedkar & others tirelessly fought for freedom & democracy. Are we going to give it away so easily? Bapu’s philosophy has become more relevant now than ever before,” she tweeted.

The chief minister announced that a university dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi will be set up in Purba Medinipur district.

“In remembrance of Gandhiji’s philosophy of Ahimsa, today we also celebrate the International Day of Non-Violence. To this regard, #GoWB is setting up a university dedicated to Gandhiji in Purba Medinipur district. Let us spread Bapu’s message amongst the younger generations,” she said in another tweet.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 in Gujarat’s Porbandar.