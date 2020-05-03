  • MORE MARKET STATS

Will implement the centre’s latest guidelines on lockdown relaxation: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By: |
Updated: May 3, 2020 7:55:01 PM

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal, delhi cm, lockdown relaxation, essential goods, Delhi goverment, e-commerce portals, latest news on arvind kejriwalThe chief minister said that Delhi goverment offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength while private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength. (IE photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi government will implement the centre’s latest guidelines on lockdown relaxation and allow government and private offices to open from Monday but the suspension of travel by flight, metro and bus will continue.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue in the national capital.

Related News

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

The chief minister said that Delhi goverment offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength while private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Will implement the centre’s latest guidelines on lockdown relaxation Delhi CM Kejriwal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Will expose surveys that portray bad picture about press freedom in India, says Prakash Javadekar
2Yogi Adityanath blames Tablighi Jamaat members for spread of COVID-19
3Covid-19 lockdown: 500 students stranded in Kota reach Delhi in 40 buses